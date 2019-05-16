|
Ruth Schuiteman, age 92, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at American House of Holland. She grew up in Fremont, MI, attending Fremont Public Schools. Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Schuiteman, who died in 2006. Her precious son, Robert, also pre-deceased her in 1977. She helped her husband Marv as he worked for and later owned Reber's Men's Wear in Fremont. They were charter members of Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Fremont. Ruth was also pre-deceased by her parents, Bert & Tillie VanderMeulen, and by many in-laws. She is survived by, and will be deeply missed by, her daughter & son-in-law, Gay & Jerry Wallinga of Zeeland; and her 4 loving granddaughters & grandsons-in-law: Jill & Alex Pfeiffle of Rockford, Laurel & Kevin VanDyke of Grand Rapids, Jamie & Andy Compagner of Zeeland, and Lindy & Christian Tichelar of Grand Haven. She was "Nana-Ruth" to 10 adoring great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Ashlyn, Brinley & Tessa Pfeiffle, Harrison & Anna VanDyke, Brooks & Avery Compagner, and Harper & Camden Tichelar. She also leaves her sister, Dorothy Deters of Grand Rapids. Services will be held at Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Fremont at 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019, with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Memorials can be given to Zeeland Christian Schools, or to Hospice of Holland. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2019