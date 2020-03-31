|
Ruth Schutte, age 92 of Zeeland passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Erwin and Sue Schutte, Sandra and John De Wys, Kevin and Carla Schutte; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: Jonathon De Wys, Sheri La France (Kayla and Levi), Mitch Schutte (Emma and Korie), Shelby and Matt Rickert, Jill Schutte and Amber Schutte; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Wanda Vereeke, Jay Schutte and Margaret Scholten.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Harvey in 1994. She was a charter member of Community Reformed Church.
Ruth's family would like to give a special thanks to Gail Cook from Comfort Keepers and Spectrum Health Hospice and Palliative Care for the exceptional care given to their mother.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Community Reformed Church or Spectrum Health Hospice and Palliative Care. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020