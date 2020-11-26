1/1
Ruth Theis
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elizabeth Theis went to live with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Al and Anna Theis on April 12, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Anna; brothers, Al and George; sister, Anna; niece, Sarah Schneider; brother-in-law, Jack Witter. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Theis) Witter; sisters-in-law, Joan (George) Theis, Shirley (Al) Theis; along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Ruth was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA, and held a master's degree in counseling from George Williams College in Downers Grove, IL. Ruth served her country as a Captain in the US Air Force at Lockbourne AFB, Ohio, caring for combat casualties returning from Vietnam. She went on to work in psychiatric nursing in Chicago before going into a career in counseling. Ruth moved to Hudsonville, MI, in 1999 to be near family where she continued to work at Set Free Ministries and Winning at Home before retiring. Ruth lived a full and blessed life, sharing her talents and wisdom within the medical and counseling communities. Her family and friends were most precious to her. The were her anchors in life's storms. Her gifts and ministries to others along with her love of the Lord Jesus Christ had an impact on many lives. She loved to laugh and be surrounded by family and friends. She always looked for ways to gather with those she loved, whether in helping her take down her Christmas tree or painting her apartments, it always involved food, games and fellowship. As she now rests in her heavenly home, it would be her desire that all would have the same eternal security. It was her hope you would meet her in heaven. Visitation for Ruth will be held on Sunday, November 29, from 2 to 4 P.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, at 11:00 A.M. (Livestream available through the VanderLaan Funeral Home Facebook Page) Memorial contributions may be made to Winning at Home, 300 S. State St. Suite 13, Zeeland, MI, 49464, or Set Free Ministries, 700 36th St. SE Suite 108, Grand Rapids, MI 49548.
VanderLaan - Hudsonville
www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-6654
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 25, 2020
I'm just one of many nieces Ruth had. Dunkin donuts, taste cakes, stirring her coffee because she told you it would make it sweeter, the monopoly game that never ended---because we would play everytime she came home, scrabble, and the wooden spoon in her car--- I never had it used on me, but I sure saw it pulled out and ready to use. These are just a small part of my memories was her niece.
Cathleen Kendall
Family
November 24, 2020
I remember Aunt Ruth, always was kind and full of Love.
We are grateful for her and for the confidence that one day we will be together again!
Thankful for the legacy of family.
Alex & Sherri Belmar Theis
Family
November 24, 2020
I was a classmate of Ruth's at Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. !963-1966. I remember Ruth as a deer sweet person. Not surprised about how she touched people throughout her life. RIP.
Joan Horan
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved