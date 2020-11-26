Ruth Elizabeth Theis went to live with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Al and Anna Theis on April 12, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Anna; brothers, Al and George; sister, Anna; niece, Sarah Schneider; brother-in-law, Jack Witter. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Theis) Witter; sisters-in-law, Joan (George) Theis, Shirley (Al) Theis; along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Ruth was a graduate of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA, and held a master's degree in counseling from George Williams College in Downers Grove, IL. Ruth served her country as a Captain in the US Air Force at Lockbourne AFB, Ohio, caring for combat casualties returning from Vietnam. She went on to work in psychiatric nursing in Chicago before going into a career in counseling. Ruth moved to Hudsonville, MI, in 1999 to be near family where she continued to work at Set Free Ministries and Winning at Home before retiring. Ruth lived a full and blessed life, sharing her talents and wisdom within the medical and counseling communities. Her family and friends were most precious to her. The were her anchors in life's storms. Her gifts and ministries to others along with her love of the Lord Jesus Christ had an impact on many lives. She loved to laugh and be surrounded by family and friends. She always looked for ways to gather with those she loved, whether in helping her take down her Christmas tree or painting her apartments, it always involved food, games and fellowship. As she now rests in her heavenly home, it would be her desire that all would have the same eternal security. It was her hope you would meet her in heaven. Visitation for Ruth will be held on Sunday, November 29, from 2 to 4 P.M. at VanderLaan Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, at 11:00 A.M. (Livestream available through the VanderLaan Funeral Home Facebook Page) Memorial contributions may be made to Winning at Home, 300 S. State St. Suite 13, Zeeland, MI, 49464, or Set Free Ministries, 700 36th St. SE Suite 108, Grand Rapids, MI 49548.VanderLaan - Hudsonville