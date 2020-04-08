Home

Ruth Ver Beek Obituary
Ruth J. Ver Beek, age 95 of Holland, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Holland Hospital.

Ruth was a charter member of Holland Heights CRC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Donald in 2013.

She is survived by her children, Karen and Dan Bonselaar of Holland, and Steve and Jo Ver Beek of Holland; Grandchildren Arminda and Nate Buikema, Nicole De Young; Great-granddaughters Aubrie and Mimi Buikema, Jamie De Young; sister Joyce (Steve) Lacey; brothers Ted (Susan) Walters and Carl (Bonnie) Walters; in-laws, Joyce (Julius) Vander Zwaag, and Dale Ver Beek; several extended family and friends.

A celebration of Ruth's life is being planned and will be announced for later this year.

Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Ver Beek family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020
