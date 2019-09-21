|
|
1934 - 2019
Ruth A. Wierenga, age 85, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. She was born April 15, 1934, in Bauer, Michigan to Andrew and Hattie (Faber) VanDyke, and she married George E. Wierenga on June 17, 1954, at Bauer Christian Reformed Church.
Ruth was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, where she was active in Calvinettes and served on the funeral committee. She worked at Wierenga Manufacturing briefly but served as a wonderful homemaker most of her life. Ruth enjoyed reading, and most of all family gatherings.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, George E. Wierenga of Spring Lake; three children: Debra Rodrigues, Edward (Debra) Wierenga, and Betty (Phil) Leech, all of Spring Lake; five grandchildren: Kurt Rodrigues, Dawn (Kevin) Buzzell, Jeff (fiancé Renee White) Wierenga, Juli (Nick) Holmes, and Keith Wilcoxson; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew; son-in-law, Terry Rodrigues; siblings, Ann Swiers, Martin VanDyke, Jenny Hook, Jessie Sal, Sara Koning, and John VanDyke.
The funeral service for Ruth will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Michael Westervelt officiating. Friends may meet the family 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019