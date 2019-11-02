|
Ruthann Bouws, age 79, of Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gordon L. Bouws; children, Steve and April Bouws, Barb and Jon Stelpstra, Tom and Melanie Bouws; grandchildren, Amanda and Mitch Meyer, Darin and Erin Bouws, Hannah and Brian Taylor, Nathan Bouws, Cole Stelpstra; great grandson, Mason Meyer; brothers, Bill and Jan Brondyke, Chuck and Sandi Brondyke; in-laws, Mary Lou Bouws, Ed and Sue Bouws, Gloria and Jack Zuidema, Bob Hoving. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Hoving. Funeral services for Ruthann will be held on Monday, November 4, at 11:00 A.M. at Zutphen Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Josh Van Drunen officiating. Interment Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home in Hudsonville on Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zutphen CRC Mission Fund.
VanderLaan - Hudsonville
www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019