Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Ruthie Mulling Obituary
Ruthie Mae Mulling, age 84 of Holland, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Spectrum Health-Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Ruthie was born in Little Rock, Ark to Ben and Nanny Thompson. She was a member of Evergreen Commons in Holland.
Preceding her in death along with her parents, were her Son Calvin Dale Mulling, Daughter Carol Annette (Mulling) Howard; siblings, Sereta ( Tootsie), Gladys, Cecil ( Gene), Helen, Lois, Raydene, and Robert.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Ronald (Becky) Mulling and Paul Mulling; grandchildren Benjamen Mulling, Adam (Hadley) Mulling, and Melissa Mulling; several great grandchildren; many extended family and friends.
A service to celebrate Ruthie's life will be 3:00pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in East Saugatuck Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-3PM until the time of the service Thursday at Lakeshore Memorial.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2019
