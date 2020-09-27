Ryan Lee Brunink, age 38, of Zeeland, passed away Friday evening surrounded by family. After a nine-month battle with cancer in his final hour on earth Ryan said he was driving his tractor to Heaven to see Jesus, and there better be red tractors there.
Ryan was born December 9, 1981, to Bob and Lila Brunink. He graduated from Unity Christian High School and Ferris State University. Ryan was employed as a mechanic at Reeman Farm Equipment in Fremont, Michigan. He was an active member of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Ryan particularly enjoyed spending time on the family farm.
He is survived by his parents Bob and Lila Brunink, and his sisters: Kelli (Kris) Abbott of East Tawas, MI, and Jodi Tenhopen of Zeeland; he was a loving uncle to Kaylee, Karalynn, and Konner Abbott, and Brooklyn Tenhopen; he is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Ryan Lee Brunink will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Borculo Christian Reformed Church, 6464 96th Ave., Zeeland MI 49464. Ryan's pastors Rev. Stephen Terpstra and Rev. Allen Petroelje will officiate.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00pm, Monday at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464, and also on Tuesday from 11:30am-12:45pm, at Borculo CRC prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or the charity of one's choice
