Sady Haveman
1927 - 2020
Sady Haveman, 93, of Zeeland, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Sady was born in Borculo on February 12, 1927, to Gradus and Sara (Boes) Geurink. She married Gerald Haveman on September 16, 1947 and they were longtime members of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Sady served on the ladies society and the quilting group at Borculo CRC. She was preceded in death by three sons: Kelly, Ken, and Jerry; a grandson Kraig Haveman, siblings: Janet Groenhof, Henry Geurink, Dorothy Geurink, Marvin Geurink, Elsie Geurink, Don Geurink, Elvin Geurink, Evelyn Nienhuis.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Gerald, daughter Bev and Ken Boeve of Holland, Kevin and Kelly Haveman of Zeeland, daughters-in-law: Isla Haveman of Hudsonville, Kathy Haveman Wolfe of Lowell; grandchildren: Marc and Jill Boeve, Matt and Emily Boeve, Susan Boeve, Brandon and Sarah Havemen, Brett and Lindsey Havemen, Blake Haveman, Joe and Sara Coates, Lora and Brent Hendricksen, Kelly and Eric Montague, Brad Haveman; 13 great-grandchildren, sisters: Ruth Geurink, Lucille Wierda; in-laws: Helen Wedevan, Julius and Bea Haveman, Caroline and Gary Van Hill, Wilma Van Oeveran, many nieces and nephews.
A private family invitation-only service will be held in Borculo Christian Reformed Church. A livestream broadcast of Sady Haveman's funeral service will start at 11:00 am, Friday, July 17, 2020 at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgIihPtT2iP2mw-ZRPjE7Dg/featured?view_as=subscriber
Public visitation will be 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, outside of the main entrance of Borculo Christian Reformed Church, 6464 96th Ave., Zeeland MI 49464. Interment will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Borculo Christian School, Atlantic Christian School, or World Renew.
Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Borculo Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 15, 2020
Bernie and I send our Christian Love and Sympathy! May you feel the comfort with prayers that are offered on your behalf! Hugs!
Bernie & Nina Schipper
Friend
July 15, 2020
Forever Dear Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
July 15, 2020
So sad, but so blessed to have known you since I was 5 years old. I will never forget spending time at your house knowing there was always Sady's awesome baked goods to be had. She was a wonderful person. My condolences to the Gerald and the rest of the family. There's a special place in heaven for her.
Shawn & Tina Martinie
Family Friend
July 14, 2020
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO YOU, GERALD AND THE REST OF THE FAMILY.
KEN VANDERWALL
Neighbor
