Sally Jean (Vos) Kibler, age 60, of Holland, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 4, 2020.
Sally will always be remembered for her infectious smile and welcoming personality. She was the eternal optimist in her two-year battle with breast cancer.
Mrs. Kibler was the last of four children born to Edward and Joyce Vos. She worked for over 30 years at Herman Miller creating a network of friends and co-workers around the globe. Sally's real joy came from her desire to create beautiful things. She was always making something new and exciting in her basement workshop. Glass work was her specialty and she was known for creating one of a kind custom colorful jewelry under the name of Kibler's Kreations. Mrs. Kibler had a generous heart and gave away many of her pieces of art to family and friends alike. Sally was given the name Sister Sally Sunshine by her YaYa Sisterhood. She enjoyed friendships in her craft group, the lunch bunch, the Wild Clogs, the Bunco girls and many more. If you met Sally you were her friend.
She will forever be missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Richard Kibler; children, Scott (Pam) Kibler, Heather (Chris) Silguero; five grandchildren, Zoe, Zion, Yzrael, Giuliet and Lydia; one great granddaughter, Aria; siblings, Judy Parrot and Ken (Joan) Vos; sisters in-law, Kathy (John) Evers and Deb Vos; several nieces and nephews.... and let's not forget her pups, she LOVED her pups, Masi, Lola and Bailey.
Sally was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Don in 2018; brother in-law, Roger Parrott; niece, Kelly McNeill and many of her furry canine kiddos.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Sally's name to Camp Sunshine or Holland Community Hospital Foundation. If you are attending the visitation or the celebration of life, please wear something bright & colorful to honor the person Sally was.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm, Friday, January 10, at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 West Lakewood Blvd., Holland. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fellowship Reformed Church on Saturday, January 11, at 2pm. Pastors Lindsay Small and Nate Schipper presiding.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020