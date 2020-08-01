Sally Lou Shimp, age 81, of Holland, moved to heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born and raised in Holland, to Neal and Dorothy Houtman, Sally attended Holland High School and Eastern Michigan University. Sally worked at UofM Medical Center and in St. Joseph as a Psych OT.
Growing up, Sally attended First United Methodist Church. After returning to Holland, she attended Trinity Reformed Church where she worked in administration. In retirement, she rejoined First United Methodist and enjoyed giving back to the community by volunteering for: church, public library, Tulip Time, Evergreen Commons, high school reunions, and condo association. She also participated in Bible studies, including BSF.
Sally was loving, understanding, and giving. She was creative, musical, artistic, and independent. Her interests included: music, painting, reading, bridge, and word puzzles (especially with her sister, Billie).
Sally is survived by her children: Kevin (Susan) Shimp, Cynthia (George) Farner, Scott (Rose) Shimp, and Erik (Lisa) Shimp; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary VanTamelen, and Ken (Diane) Houtman. Sally was preceded in death by siblings: Joan Zuidema, Billie Clark, and Don Houtman.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Resthaven Boersma Cottage for their care.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given in Sally's memory to Resthaven or Holland Parks, "Sally Shimp Memorial" to be placed at Window on the Waterfront.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. For the full obituary or to express condolences, visit www.langelandsterenberg.com