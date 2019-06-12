|
Samantha (Modrzynski) Greiner, age 21 of Holland passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Sam is survived by her husband of 9 months Spencer; her parents Larry and Kim Modrzynski; her sisters: Ashley and David Buckner and Kathryn Modrzynski; father-in-law and mother-in-law Pat Greiner and Yvonne Starkey; sister-in-law Allena and Rex Baumeister; grandmothers: Judy Terpstra and Louise Modrzynski; grandmothers-in-law: Hazel Greiner and Joyce Greiner and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sam graduated from West Ottawa High School in 2016 and just finished her third year at Grand Valley State University. She was a member of Calvary Church in Holland where she loved working with the youth and going to Honduras on mission trips. Sam especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, any outdoor adventures and country line dancing
She was living in Great Bend, NY while Spencer is stationed at Fort Drum.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Calvary Church, 400 Beeline Rd, Holland. Interment will be in North Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Leader Dogs for the Blind or Calvary Church Honduran Youth Mission Trips. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 12, 2019