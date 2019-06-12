Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Church
400 Beeline Rd.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Greiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha Greiner


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samantha Greiner Obituary
Samantha (Modrzynski) Greiner, age 21 of Holland passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Sam is survived by her husband of 9 months Spencer; her parents Larry and Kim Modrzynski; her sisters: Ashley and David Buckner and Kathryn Modrzynski; father-in-law and mother-in-law Pat Greiner and Yvonne Starkey; sister-in-law Allena and Rex Baumeister; grandmothers: Judy Terpstra and Louise Modrzynski; grandmothers-in-law: Hazel Greiner and Joyce Greiner and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sam graduated from West Ottawa High School in 2016 and just finished her third year at Grand Valley State University. She was a member of Calvary Church in Holland where she loved working with the youth and going to Honduras on mission trips. Sam especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, any outdoor adventures and country line dancing
She was living in Great Bend, NY while Spencer is stationed at Fort Drum.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Calvary Church, 400 Beeline Rd, Holland. Interment will be in North Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Leader Dogs for the Blind or Calvary Church Honduran Youth Mission Trips. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now