Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
57 West 10th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Eaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Eaton Obituary
Sandra Lee Eaton, age 69, of Holland died Monday, February 11, 2019.
Sandra was a member of First United Methodist Church. She worked at the Windmill Restaurant and Holland Rescue Mission. Sandra loved flowers and caring for plants, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She was survived by her sons: Randy and Samantha Brooks of Grand Rapids and Terry and Amanda Brooks Jr. of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Lillian Brooks and Aaron Stephens; two great grandchildren.
The family is planning a gathering of family and friends at 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 followed by lite refreshments at First United Methodist Church, 57 West 10th Street in Holland. Cremation will take place. Inurnment will be in Pilgrim Home cemetery. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.