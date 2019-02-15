|
Sandra Lee Eaton, age 69, of Holland died Monday, February 11, 2019.
Sandra was a member of First United Methodist Church. She worked at the Windmill Restaurant and Holland Rescue Mission. Sandra loved flowers and caring for plants, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She was survived by her sons: Randy and Samantha Brooks of Grand Rapids and Terry and Amanda Brooks Jr. of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Lillian Brooks and Aaron Stephens; two great grandchildren.
The family is planning a gathering of family and friends at 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 followed by lite refreshments at First United Methodist Church, 57 West 10th Street in Holland. Cremation will take place. Inurnment will be in Pilgrim Home cemetery. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019