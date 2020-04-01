|
Sandra Yff Klynstra of Zeeland, Michigan passed away at age 64 on March 29, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side, after a 15-month battle with cancer. On April 12, she and her husband, Kevin, would have celebrated 45 years of marriage. She was a faithful member of First CRC of Zeeland. She was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois and graduated from Holland Christian High School. Sandi loved attending the many activities of her 12 grandchildren. She also enjoyed vacationing at her cottage in Northern Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margie Yff. In addition to her husband, Kevin, she is survived by her three daughters; Megan (Spencer) Terpstra, Stephanie (Nick) Gast and Brigit (Paul) O'Grady; 12 grandchildren; Brendan, Maxwell, Evelyn, Grant, Sawyer, Lily, Charlotte, Jenna, Mason, Eleanor, Dean and Lucy, and siblings; Brenda (John) Posthuma, Wayne (Phyllis) Yff, Jim Yff and Kim (Ron) Essink. Additionally, she is survived by Jane and Bob Boonstra, Jon and Bev Klynstra, Karen and Rick Jipping, Mark and Shelly Klynstra, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation, and a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. A special thank you to her siblings and friends for all of their love and support during her illness. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Klynstra family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020