Sandra, Ann (Sandy) Robitaille, 65, of Holland, MI, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on June 21, 2019 in Holland, MI.
Sandy was born in Flint, MI to Ulis and Pauleen Putnam on July 12, 1953. She graduated from Holland High School in 1971. She spent the majority of her time as a homemaker and also worked at J.C Penny's as the catalog manager for several years, once her boys had grown. She enjoyed being a Cub Scout Den Leader, she enjoyed supporting her children's athletics and served as Secretary of the PTA for Woodside Elementary. After the passing of her Husband, Paul, she became active in a Hospice Support group and enjoyed spending time with them for lunches, dinners and concerts in Kollen Park. She also enjoyed taking trips to the casino with her friends and family and was an avid Red Wings fan. One of her final wishes was to visit the Smoky Mountains, where her Father's family is from. She was able to take one more family vacation there this past May.
Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Robitaille, parents Ulis and Pauleen Putnam, and brother, James ""Jimmy"" Putnam.
She is survived by her sons, Pat (Melissa) Robitaille, Robert (Casie) Robitaille,Todd Perry (Diane Stalker); grandchildren, Skie Burchard, Isabella Robitaille, Logan Fredricks, Hunter Fredricks, Todd (Amanda) Perry, Steven Perry, Braxton Stalker-Perry, Andrew Stalker; great-granddaughter Addilyn; sisters, Joanne (Jim) Dodge, Kathy (Greg) Jones; brothers, John (Cindy) Putnam, Tom Putnam, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27 from 4-7PM at Dykstra Funeral Home -Northwood Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Friday June 28 at 1:00 PM, also at Dykstra Funeral Home Northwood Chapel. Burial will be followed at Restlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to and . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Holland Hospital and Hospice of Holland. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 26, 2019