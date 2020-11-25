1/1
Sandra Schamper
Sandra Schamper, age 73 of Holland, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Sandra had a knack for crafts, and loved sewing, crafting, and ceramics, even having a kiln in her home for many years! She loved antiquing and adding to a beautiful Christmas Village she kept, which took up over 30 feet some years. Sandra's happy place was on the water, and she cherished the moments she spent at her cottage in Grand Haven with her family, and boating on the lake. Sandra's grandchildren were the light of her life – whether she was asking Logan about what he ate that day, conquering her fear of heights and zip-lining with Ashleigh, or baking with Jack, she always made time for them. Sandra leaves many beloved friends and family behind to remember her. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana, and will be dearly missed. Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, David; Sons: Steve and Shawn, and their son Jackson, Shaun and Melissa, and their children Logan and Ashleigh; Brother Allan and Debbie Buitenwert. Visitation will be held at Lakeshore Memorial Services on Sunday, November 29, from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Burial will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 25, 2020.
