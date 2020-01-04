|
|
Sandra Warren, age 69, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Sandra was well known as a horse trainer and her family owned Warren's Western Store. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Warren and Ann Warren Erickson.
Sandra is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
No services are planned. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery next to her parents. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020