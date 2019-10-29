|
|
Sandra (Wieghmink) Zuniga, age 75 of Zeeland passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Tomas; her children and grandchildren: Anna and Jon Pavlin (Zachary, Tyler and Kendra), Tomas Jr. and Heidi Zuniga (Will, Max and Tess); brother Del Wieghmink; sister-in-law Liz Villanueva and several nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Maynard and Arlyne Wieghmink. She was a member of Faith Reformed Church. Sandy worked as a teller at First Michigan Bank and retired from Dr. Gerald Kolk's office.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 West Central Ave., Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Reformed Church. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 29, 2019