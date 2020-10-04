Sarah Drenten, 92, of Zeeland, formerly of Hamilton, entered into her heavenly home on October 2, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home
Sarah was born June 6, 1928, into a family of 17 siblings in Durham, North Carolina, to William and Lily (Weaver) Clements. She married Glen Drenten and moved to Hamilton, Michigan and had a family of her own of two sons.
She enjoyed working with her hands and kept busy making meals for others, sewing, working outside her home at General Electric, and later being self-employed for many years. Her love for people was evident through the years she spent with nurses and aides who she considered her family. Sarah's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage for the excellent care she received for so many years, and for being the hands and feet of Jesus every day.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored her family and loved seeing them as they did her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen in 2001. She is survived by her children: Harold and Sandy Drenten of Zeeland, Larry and Pat Drenten of Zeeland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Carrie and Carl Blauwkamp (Madison, Makayla, Mackenzie), Glen and Jackie Drenten (Gavin, Ellie), Ryan and Leslie Drenten, Tara and Tim Yonker (Bret, Allyson)
A family viewing and graveside service will be held. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. www.yntemafh.com