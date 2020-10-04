1/1
Sarah Drenten
1928 - 2020
Sarah Drenten, 92, of Zeeland, formerly of Hamilton, entered into her heavenly home on October 2, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home

Sarah was born June 6, 1928, into a family of 17 siblings in Durham, North Carolina, to William and Lily (Weaver) Clements. She married Glen Drenten and moved to Hamilton, Michigan and had a family of her own of two sons.

She enjoyed working with her hands and kept busy making meals for others, sewing, working outside her home at General Electric, and later being self-employed for many years. Her love for people was evident through the years she spent with nurses and aides who she considered her family. Sarah's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage for the excellent care she received for so many years, and for being the hands and feet of Jesus every day.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored her family and loved seeing them as they did her.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glen in 2001. She is survived by her children: Harold and Sandy Drenten of Zeeland, Larry and Pat Drenten of Zeeland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Carrie and Carl Blauwkamp (Madison, Makayla, Mackenzie), Glen and Jackie Drenten (Gavin, Ellie), Ryan and Leslie Drenten, Tara and Tim Yonker (Bret, Allyson)

A family viewing and graveside service will be held. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Sara was a wonderful lady I loved her so much. She often said she wished she could come the back and help fold laundry she said she loved to iron I would always tell her the one thing I didn't do. It was a privilege to do her laundry she always said thank you (Lori the laundry lady) God bless you all
Lori DeVisser
Friend
October 3, 2020
My heart broke when I heard the news today. I am sending Harold, Larry and all of your families my love and prayers for peace beyond understanding. Aunt Sarah, you were always my favorite, and I have retold the funny stories of my childhood so many times. Thank you for leaving such a wonderful impression on my formative years.
Penny Gibson
Family
October 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Penny Gibson
