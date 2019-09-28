|
Sarah Ann Flick, age 56, of Ada, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 20, 2019, from complications related to cancer.
Sarah began her sassy life on April 1, 1963 in Chicago, IL. She was the third of four children born to Ann and Gus Flick. A natural athlete, she excelled on many sports teams throughout her childhood, including being the first female baseball player on Spring Lake Park Little League. Always a mischievous child known for her ready smile, Sarah was fond of playing with and pranking family and friends from the neighborhood and schools.
Those of us who are lucky enough to have known her, will forever cherish her stories and spirit. She had a larger than life personality and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her wife Heidi; mother, Ann; sisters, Geralyn (Tom) and Lauri (Pat); brother, Gus (Jen); and nieces and nephews, Claire, Andy, Madeline, Augie and Ben, and Isabel, Lyla and Evan.
She is preceded in death by her father Gus.
Sarah spent the bulk of her career as a Deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department. She loved being a police officer, and the members of the communities in which she served. Sarah started her career on August 1, 1999 and she retired on February 28, 2017 after 18 years of dedicated service. During her time at the Sheriff's Office Sarah held many positions including Road Patrol Deputy, School Resource Deputy with Grand Haven High School, K9 Handler with K9 "Okar", and Community Policing Deputy for Jamestown Township just prior to her retirement. Sarah also served on the Executive Board of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy Association as the Vice President for a period of time. Throughout Sarah's career she developed strong relationships with her coworkers and made a positive impact on the citizens she had the pleasure to serve. Sarah will be remembered as a loyal, trustworthy, dedicated Deputy and friend. Her notorious infectious "Sarah Laugh" will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Meijer Gardens on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from Noon until 4:00 PM in the Huizenga Grand Room North. Appetizers will be provided.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Children's Advocacy Center of Ottawa County, 12125 Union St Holland, Michigan 49424.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019