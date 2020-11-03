1/1
Sarah Lynema
1981 - 2020
{ "" }
Sarah Joy Lynema, age 39, of Hamilton, was welcomed into her heavenly home where she is singing and dancing in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Sarah was born on June 16, 1981. She was a baptized member of Bentheim Reformed Church and a graduate of the Ottawa Area Center.
Sarah was a treasure to her family and a blessing to those who shared life with her. She had a loving heart and an infectious smile that will be missed by those who survive, including her parents, Melvin and Sandy Lynema; siblings: Deb and Den Eding, Cris and Tom Burton, Eric and Julie Lynema, Carla and Garry Gruppen, Lisa and Bill Sharp; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for Sarah will take place at Bentheim Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to The Rett Syndrome Association. The family is being served by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State St. Zeeland, MI 49464. To express condolences, please contact Sarah's family directly or leave a message at www.yntemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
Bentheim Cemetery
Service
Bentheim Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
