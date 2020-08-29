1/1
Sarah Vereeke
Sarah Jon Vereeke, age 42 of Holland, passed away August 25, 2020 at her home in Holland.
Sarah lived for her love of children, nature and art. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded by her mother, Ann Parker and sister, Elizabeth Ann Sampson.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Mike Vereeke; sons, Jasper Wieghmink, Garret Wieghmink; father, John Parker; mother-in-law, Karen Vereeke (William Mc Daniel); father-in-law, John (Gretchen) Vereeke; brother-in-laws, Eric Sampson, Ben Vereeke; Sister-in-law, Jessica (Nate) Hoekstra; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation of your choice to one of Sarah's three loves, children, nature, or art.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, August 31 at 11:00am at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel lawn. 295 Douglas Ave, Holland, MI 49424. The service will take place outside on the back lawn. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
