1/
Scott Sharda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Victor Sharda age 43, of Grand Rapids, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Sharda; and sister-in-law, Anne. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Jane (Buter) Sharda; children, Celia, Quinn and Max; father, Victor (Janelle) Sharda; and siblings, Steve (Becky) Sharda and Stacey (Dan) Shoemaker. Also surviving are Jane's parents, Dave (Sandy) Buter; brother-in-law, Ben (Kristin) Buter; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ryan) Boyk, Emily (Alex) Rusticus and Jessie Buter; and several nieces and nephews.
Scott graduated from Holland Christian High School and Calvin College and was a member of LaGrave Ave Christian Reformed Church. A private family service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his church with a livestream link for friends available on the website below. Friends and family will gather (Masks and social distancing) at LaGrave Ave Christian Reformed Church Multi Purpose Room, 107 LaGrave Ave SE, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Scott Sharda Children's Education Fund c/o Macatawa Bank. Please visit www.heritagelifestory.com to read Scott's life story, submit a favorite memory, photo, or to sign the guestbook online.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved