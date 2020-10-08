Scott Victor Sharda age 43, of Grand Rapids, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Sharda; and sister-in-law, Anne. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Jane (Buter) Sharda; children, Celia, Quinn and Max; father, Victor (Janelle) Sharda; and siblings, Steve (Becky) Sharda and Stacey (Dan) Shoemaker. Also surviving are Jane's parents, Dave (Sandy) Buter; brother-in-law, Ben (Kristin) Buter; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ryan) Boyk, Emily (Alex) Rusticus and Jessie Buter; and several nieces and nephews.
Scott graduated from Holland Christian High School and Calvin College and was a member of LaGrave Ave Christian Reformed Church. A private family service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his church with a livestream link for friends available on the website below. Friends and family will gather (Masks and social distancing) at LaGrave Ave Christian Reformed Church Multi Purpose Room, 107 LaGrave Ave SE, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Scott Sharda Children's Education Fund c/o Macatawa Bank. Please visit www.heritagelifestory.com
