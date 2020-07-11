Seymour Padnos

I met Seymour through my husband, Fred, who is a good friend of his son, Mitch. They all sailed together. Seymour was always a gentle soul with a kind heart and generous with all he had. I always felt welcome in his home and on his boat, Scrappy. My condolences to his family. We will miss Seymour. He was a gift. Im glad I was fortunate to know him. Love and hugs to his family.

Jane Pettit

Friend