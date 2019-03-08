Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharen Stennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharen Stennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharen Stennett Obituary
Sharen Marie Stennett, age 58 of Fennville, Michigan was called home by her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2019. Sharen is the child of the late C.J. and Janet Perry. She was a proud member of the United States Army. Sharen had a heart of gold, she loved to recue animals, spend time in nature, bird watching and enjoyed to research her family ancestry. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Dean Stennett; her children, Joe (Amanda) Engel, Shawn Kopp, Matt Stennett, Stephen Kopp and Joshua Kopp; her brother, Mike Perry; nephew, Adam and four grandchildren, Brian, Dakota, Alexandria and Bryson.
A funeral service for Sharen will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408), visitation two hours prior, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM, Pastor Marcia Tucker officiating. A luncheon will follow service at the Orchard Hills Village Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423). An online registry can be found at www.ChappellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now