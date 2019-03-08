|
Sharen Marie Stennett, age 58 of Fennville, Michigan was called home by her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2019. Sharen is the child of the late C.J. and Janet Perry. She was a proud member of the United States Army. Sharen had a heart of gold, she loved to recue animals, spend time in nature, bird watching and enjoyed to research her family ancestry. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Dean Stennett; her children, Joe (Amanda) Engel, Shawn Kopp, Matt Stennett, Stephen Kopp and Joshua Kopp; her brother, Mike Perry; nephew, Adam and four grandchildren, Brian, Dakota, Alexandria and Bryson.
A funeral service for Sharen will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408), visitation two hours prior, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM, Pastor Marcia Tucker officiating. A luncheon will follow service at the Orchard Hills Village Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423). An online registry can be found at www.ChappellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019