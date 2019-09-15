Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
LaGrave Christian Reformed Church
107 LaGrave Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI
Sharo Bouma Obituary
Sharon K. Bouma, age 76, of Holland, went to the loving arms of Jesus on Friday morning, September 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Bouma Sr.; daughter, Pam (Bob) Molenhouse, Doug (Trish) Bouma, Susan (Tim) Small, Pam Bouma (John) Miller; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Andy and Micki Buist; sisters-in-law, Gerry Buist, Carol Buist; many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Gertrude (Vos) Buist; brothers, Robert, Dale, and Ron Buist, and her husband's son, John Bouma Jr. Sharon loved her family and friends deeply. She showed God's love to all with her kindness and tender words of encouragement. We will greatly miss her grace, beautiful presence, and loving support. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at LaGrave Christian Reformed Church, 107 LaGrave Ave SE, Grand Rapids, with Rev. Peter Jonker officiating. Interment will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Dr. SW. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Holland Christian Schools. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
