Sharon L. DeRoo age 73, of Holland, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital following a long battle with Kidney disease.
She was a woman of great faith who enjoyed going on short trips and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Rose Park Reformed Church and worked at Russ' Eastown Restaurant for 25 years.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Art; children and grandchildren, Sue and Todd Lambers (Jacob Lambers and Kaitlyn Miller, Tyler Lambers and Ben Lambers) of Holland, Curt and Terri De Roo (Madyson DeRoo and Easton DeRoo) of Fennville; brothers, Bob and Geneva Hoeve, Jim and Sybella Hoeve; in-laws, Betty Hassevoort, Bern and Janet DeRoo, Dorothy DeRoo, Wayne and Joyce Blauwkamp, Harv and Sherri DeRoo; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rose Park Reformed Church, 14241 Rose Park Dr. Holland with Pastor Doug Hoeve officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to Rose Park Reformed Church. To leave a condolence and more information please visit www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019