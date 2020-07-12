Sharon Roberta (Andre) Ellison died on July 2, 2020 in Holland, MI. She was born on May 20, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MI and grew up in Grandville, MI. She studied at the Butterworth School of Nursing and completed her degree at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI.
Sharon was the devoted and loving wife of Dr. Craig Ellison, who proposed to her on the night in 1969 when a man first walked on the moon. She was the loving mother of three sons: Scott, Timothy, and Jonathan. Sharon retired from professional nursing after the birth of her first son, pouring her big heart and boundless energy into raising her family and nurturing deep relationships wherever she went.
In 1971 Sharon and Craig moved from Detroit to Santa Barbara, CA, where they welcomed each of their sons into the family. In 1978 they moved to San Francisco, CA, and in 1984 they crossed the country to Nyack, NY, where Craig taught as Distinguished Professor of Urban Studies and Counseling at the Alliance Theological Seminary. In 2008 Sharon and Craig moved back to the state where they first met, settling in Holland, MI. After Craig died, Sharon moved in 2018 to an apartment in Holland's Freedom Village community.
Sharon was known to many as a caring, selfless, and devoted friend. Her enthusiastic smile welcomed all. She spent countless hours listening, laughing, and praying with friends made and kept at every stop on her journey. Her heart for children extended far beyond her three sons: she was a tireless volunteer, teacher, and leader with groups like the CEF organization, Metro World Child, and ARK for kids in Rockland County. Sharon's identity as a follower of Jesus Christ was central to and evident in just about everything she said and did.
Sharon kept growing and learning throughout her life, and she never gave up. In 1983 she fought and won a battle with cancer. That experience, which typified her uncommon grit and perseverance, led her to become an advocate for organic foods and the health benefits of vegetarianism throughout the rest of her life. She cultivated an organic garden at home for decades, and even became a hobbyist bee keeper for several years after her sons had gone off to college. Sharon was an avid hiker, and in her later years could often be found climbing the steps up and over the sand dune at Laketown Beach.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Craig Ellison, her parents Robert Andre and Arlene (Freeman) Andre, of Grandville, MI, and by her youngest sister Susan Rockwell. She is survived by her three children and their families: Scott Ellison, wife Heather Ellison, and their children, of San Francisco, CA; Timothy Ellison, wife Joan Adams, and their children, of Harrisburg, PA; and Jonathan Ellison, of Austin, TX. She is also survived by four younger sisters and their families: Mary Ellen Andre of Portland, OR; Bonnie Lou Correll of Colorado Springs, CO; Pat Schreiber of Jenison, MI; and Alice Leathead of Hudsonville, MI.
Sharon was buried in Graafschap Cemetery in Holland, MI on July 7, 2020. An online celebration of Sharon's life for all of her family and friends is being planned for August 8, 2020. Please contact Dykstra Funeral Home at (616) 392-4878 for details, or visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
