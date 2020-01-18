|
|
Sharon Rose Lohman, 74, of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born on February 27, 1945 in Hamilton, Michigan to Glenn & Minnie Folkert. She married her high school sweetheart, best friend and love of her life, Jay Lohman on March 5, 1965. Together they celebrated 54+ years of marriage.
Sharon was a dedicated mother to her 3 children Brian, Craig & Pamela of Gilbert, AZ. She treasured & embraced every moment with them and her 11 beautiful grandchildren. Sharon loved her family and cherished times together during the holidays & visits to Holland, Michigan. She loved traveling and exploring the country in their motorhome. Sharon enjoyed sewing and creating personalized gifts for her family adorned with a special tag "Made with Love, Grandma Lohman."
Sharon is survived by her husband Jay Lohman, children Brian (Michelle), Craig (Julia), Pamela Vaught (Jeremie); grandchildren Coltin, Preston, Amanda, Sarah, Ryan, Emma, Lucy, Jack, Justin, Jackson and Jason; brother Dale Folkert (Marilyn). She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Glenn Jr.
Sharon will be laid to rest at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, AZ with a private family service officiated by Senior Pastor John Enabnit of Broadway Christian Church. A Celebration of Life reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care (480) 830-4422
" I am a Rose of Sharon, a Lily of the Valleys." Song of Solomon 2:1
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020