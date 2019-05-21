Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parkside Bible Church of Holland
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mapes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mapes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Mapes Obituary
Sharon (Prins) Mapes, 63, went to be with her Lord, May 16, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her son, RJ Taylor and her daughter, Beckie (Joey) Gardner, her grandchildren, Hailey Gardner, Kaitlynn, Kehnnah and Kameron Taylor, her parents, Clifford and Yedda Prins, her siblings, Kathy (Dan) Schaap, David Prins, Carol (Warren) Westenbroek, Steve (Rhonda) Prins, many extended family and friends. Sharon spent nearly 34 years employed at Zeeland Community Hospital. A casual Celebration of Life will be held June 1, 2019 at Parkside Bible Church of Holland from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.