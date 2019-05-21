|
|
Sharon (Prins) Mapes, 63, went to be with her Lord, May 16, 2019. She will be deeply missed by her son, RJ Taylor and her daughter, Beckie (Joey) Gardner, her grandchildren, Hailey Gardner, Kaitlynn, Kehnnah and Kameron Taylor, her parents, Clifford and Yedda Prins, her siblings, Kathy (Dan) Schaap, David Prins, Carol (Warren) Westenbroek, Steve (Rhonda) Prins, many extended family and friends. Sharon spent nearly 34 years employed at Zeeland Community Hospital. A casual Celebration of Life will be held June 1, 2019 at Parkside Bible Church of Holland from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 21, 2019