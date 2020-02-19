Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church
Holland, MI
View Map

Sharon McManus

Sharon McManus Obituary
Sharon V. McManus, age 80, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a brief illness with a rare form of cancer.
Sharon was born in Grand Rapids, MI and graduated from Byron Center High School in 1957 and had a distinguished teaching career for 32 years.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Susan McManus of OH; brother, David (Ruth) Arendsen of IL; brother-in-law, Larry (Faye) McManus of OH; and special friend, Dick Stafford of MI. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Vera Arendsen, and her husband, Thomas R. McManus.
Calling hours will be at Noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Christ Memorial Church in Holland, MI followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm officiated by Rev. Bill Boersma and Rev. Steve VanderMolen.
Memorial contributions in Sharon's honor may be given to the Sharon V. McManus Education Scholarship Fund, c/o Hope College, PO Box 9000, Holland, MI 49422-9000.
www.langelandstereberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020
