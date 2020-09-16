1/1
Sheryl Steigenga
Sheryl "Sherri" Steigenga, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Sherri loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her many pets throughout the years were very important to her. She was a wonderful mother, sister, and aunt who always remembered to send cards to celebrate and remember special occasions. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Almira Huizenga, and brother, Scott Huizenga.
She is survived by her son, Steven and Marti Steigenga; daughter, Angela and Chris Gould; granddaughters, Alexzendra "Lexi" Symonds, Bella O'Brien; brothers, Bruce and Linda Huizenga, Keith and Deb Huizenga, Philip and Dawn Huizenga, Mark Huizenga, Steven and Dee Huizenga; her many nieces and nephews; and her cat, Linky.
Visitation with the family is Noon – 2:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home 251 S. State St., Zeeland, MI 49463.
Funeral services are immediately following visitation at 2:30 pm in Zeeland Cemetery. Please bring a chair with you to participate. Rev. John Cleveringa will officiate.
Burial to take place in Zeeland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request gifts would be given in Sherri's name to the Humane Society.
www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Zeeland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
