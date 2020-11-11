Shirley M. Effken, 85, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was born on January 31, 1935 in Shelby, Michigan and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw. Shirley moved to Nebraska where she attended cosmetology school. It was there that she met and married her husband Dean, and relocated to Michigan to raise their family.
Through the years she worked as a beautician, did contract sewing, and volunteered as a child advocate. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and was involved on a committee to develop their preschool program. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her dearly loved dogs. Her hobbies were golfing, entertaining, camping, boating, skiing and music. She was an avid contributor to various wildlife organizations along with many other charities.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Dean; children: Chelle (Bill) Schane, Dena Jacobs, and Eric (Laura) Effken; grandchildren: Abigail, Sophia, Jordan, Audrey, Elliot, and Chase; sister: Lois Knoper; sister-in-law: Pat Bielby; and loved ones: Rick (Carol) Spanel, Cynthia Feit, Gary (Vikki) Feit, Tom Hahn, Millie and Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Bielby, loved one Steve Feit, and her siblings, Esther (Rich) Wolters, Dale Bielby, and Fran (Les) Westenbroek.
A visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. A private family graveside service will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the memorial fund of First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Holland.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful staff of Appledorn and Hospice of Holland who took excellent care of Shirley and were a tremendous support to Dean and the family.
