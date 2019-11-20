Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Shirley Kuite Obituary
Shirley J. Kuite, age 96, of Holland, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Inn at Freedom Village.
Shirley was born in Holland, and graduated from Holland High School in 1941. Upon getting married, she stayed home to raise her two children (Donald C. and Lauri) and then in 1970, she began working as a sales clerk for Steketee's. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of Clearbrook Golf Club, where she had her claim to fame "hole in one". She was an avid golfer and loved to play bridge.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald Kuite, along with her son, Donald Craig Kuite.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauri and Jim Woudstra of Jenison; daughter-in-law, Dale Kuite of Holland; grandchildren, Gary Kuite, Jaime (Andy) Lapham, David Woudstra; great grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Fues, Tyler Kuite, Emmett Woudstra, Grant Lapham; and great great granddaughter, Isabella Bradley.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 am Saturday, November 23 at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, with the Rev. Bob Bond officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels.
For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019
