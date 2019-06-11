Home

Shirley Nivison Obituary
Shirley Nivison, age 88, of Holland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday June 7, 2019. Shirley was a registered nurse serving hospitals in Holland, Hawaii, and San Diego. She is survived by her brother Don (Viola) Nivison and sister Arlene (Del) Schrotenboer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Edith Nivison. Her parents Earl and Alida Nivison, brothers Earl and Charles preceded her in death. A private graveside service was held. The family is grateful for the loving care she received at the Cottages at Maplewood Resthaven. www.lakeshorememorial.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 11, 2019
