Shirley Ooms, age 82,of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Shirley graduated from Holland High school in 1954. She was a avid bowler and an alumni dutch dancer for many years, she also loved to play cards and board games with friends and family. Shirley was born June 29, 1936, in Holland to Benjamin and Iren (Blue) Hamm. Shirley retired from Excello/Textron in 1994. Shirley is survived by son Steve Webbert (Betsy), Son Scott and Jennifer Webbert, Daughter Sara and Bob Zweirs, Daughter Susan Ooms (Joe Guerra) 11 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Siblings: Ina May Zurverink, Jeff and Holy Hamm, Betty Frazer, Tom and Dian Hamm, many extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019