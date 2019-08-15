|
12/6/1932 - 8/11/2019
Shirley Yvonne (Mack) TerHaar, age 86. passed away peacefully in her home August 11, 2019. Shirley lived for her family; infused into every facet of her kids and grandkids' lives; determined not to miss a thing. She lived her entire life in Holland, MI; close to her family. Living her life pretty simply; a no-nonsense kind of woman. She didn't like to deal with the details, many times finishing her sentences with "and so on, and so forth". In her mind, why bother with the details when the only thing that really mattered was family.
She was a longtime member of The Star of Bethlehem, and a member of the congregation of The Lady of the Lake in her later years.
Shirley suffered two great personal losses in her lifetime. The accidental deaths of her young first born son Michael Foster Schut, and many years later, the death of her grandson Zachary Paul TerHaar. Again, family was her everything.
She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother in law, Lou and Jean Altena; and parents Foster and Jennie Mack. She is survived and loved by her brother, Paul Mack; sons, Tom TerHaar, Butch (Elizabeth) TerHaar, Pete (Jeane) TerHaar; grandchildren, Lindsay, Dustin, Jacob, Brittany, Mackenzie, Elias, Chelsey, Paul; Granddaughter, Anni, and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her name to Hospice of Grand Rapids, 625 Kenmoor Ave. Suite 115, Grand Rapids,49546.
A private gathering for family and close friends to celebrate her life and remember, is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019