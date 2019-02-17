|
Shirley Van Omen, age 83 of Oakland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, February 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Dale; her children: Victor and Tamara Van Omen of Hamilton, Jim and Pat Van Omen of Borculo, Eric and Carol Van Omen of Grandville; daughter-in-law Jackie Van Omen of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Sheri, Tami, John, Melissa, Alan, Caleb and Camille; siblings: Mike and Ken Schuiteman and Wayne and Sandy Koeman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ruth Koeman and John and Evie Potts.
Shirley was preceded in death by children Scott Van Omen and Ruthie Van Omen.
She was a member of Oakland Christian Reformed Church and worked at Zeeland Hospital for 17 years. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, walking, reading, traveling, baking, sitting in the sun and just being kind to everyone she met.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Oakland Christian Reformed Church, 4452 38th Street, Hamilton, MI 49419. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019