Shirley Jean Zych (Lewendon), age 93, passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, November 23, 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, eldest son Allan, daughter in law Betty, parents Theodore and Marie Lewendon, sisters Louise (Ed) Steele and Connie (Ed) Kobylenski, her parents in law, Sylvester and Victoria Zych and her brothers in law and sisters in law John (Madge) Zych, Stella (Arthur) Van Dyke, Mary (Lucien) Montminey, Frank (Evelyn) Zych, Charles (Lee) Zych, Henry Zych, Edward Zych, William (Mildred) Zych, Helen Zych and Julie Zych and great granddaughter Taylor Scofield. Shirley is survived by her three remaining children, Marie (Bob) Tanis, Ed (Rose) Zych, Donna (Tom) Miller and a sister in law, Jacklyn Zych. She also leaves behind, eight grandchildren, Allan Zych Jr., Meagan (Leo) Scofield, James (Powers) Tanis, Julie (David) Emmons, Ross Tanis, Karrie (Josh) Smith, Ashley Kelly, and Deprece Kelly, and eight great grandchildren, Katelyn (Nate) Stanfill, Riley Scofield, Kylie and Conner Emmons, Adam and William Tanis, and Caleb and Jonah White. Shirley was an avid bingo player at the Holland VFW Post 2144 and enjoyed going to the local casinos. One could say, luck was her game and winner was her name. She was a fabulous cook and showed others her love by cooking for them. She also had a love for flowers, red roses were her favorite. In her earlier years, at family weddings, she would show off her dancing skills by dancing the polka. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 2144 Women's Auxiliary, or the American Heart Association
, or the U of M Anatomical Donor Program. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message for the family.