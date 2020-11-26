1/1
Shirley Zych
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jean Zych (Lewendon), age 93, passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, November 23, 2020. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, eldest son Allan, daughter in law Betty, parents Theodore and Marie Lewendon, sisters Louise (Ed) Steele and Connie (Ed) Kobylenski, her parents in law, Sylvester and Victoria Zych and her brothers in law and sisters in law John (Madge) Zych, Stella (Arthur) Van Dyke, Mary (Lucien) Montminey, Frank (Evelyn) Zych, Charles (Lee) Zych, Henry Zych, Edward Zych, William (Mildred) Zych, Helen Zych and Julie Zych and great granddaughter Taylor Scofield. Shirley is survived by her three remaining children, Marie (Bob) Tanis, Ed (Rose) Zych, Donna (Tom) Miller and a sister in law, Jacklyn Zych. She also leaves behind, eight grandchildren, Allan Zych Jr., Meagan (Leo) Scofield, James (Powers) Tanis, Julie (David) Emmons, Ross Tanis, Karrie (Josh) Smith, Ashley Kelly, and Deprece Kelly, and eight great grandchildren, Katelyn (Nate) Stanfill, Riley Scofield, Kylie and Conner Emmons, Adam and William Tanis, and Caleb and Jonah White. Shirley was an avid bingo player at the Holland VFW Post 2144 and enjoyed going to the local casinos. One could say, luck was her game and winner was her name. She was a fabulous cook and showed others her love by cooking for them. She also had a love for flowers, red roses were her favorite. In her earlier years, at family weddings, she would show off her dancing skills by dancing the polka. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 2144 Women's Auxiliary, or the American Heart Association, or the U of M Anatomical Donor Program. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved