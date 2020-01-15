|
Sidney Jongsma, age 68, went to his forever home with Jesus on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Sidney was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A man of faith and integrity. He was a very skilled carpenter with a love for flying. He became a pilot at the age of 19 and was building his own airplane prior to his illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Helen Jongsma and his brother, Corey Jongsma.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jongsma; daughter, Julia Jongsma; daughter, Carmen Jongsma; daughter, Candice Jongsma; grandchildren, Eva Dreyer, Liza Dreyer; stepsons, Kevin (Anita) Lamberts, Brad (Tanya) Lamberts; step-grandchildren, Abraham, Mary Kate, Illyana, Zachary, Daisy, Cole; brother, Jim (Barb) Jongsma; brother, John (Linda) Jongsma; sister, Dot (Dave) Vruwink; sister, Bonita (Joe) Knoch; and brother, Rick (Michelle) Jongsma.
Visitation will be at 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St., Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 15 at First Reformed Church, 148 E. Central, Zeeland, MI 49464 with Rev. Scott VanOostendorp officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Sidney's honor to Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 15, 2020