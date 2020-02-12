|
Sophia M. Hamberg, age 89, of Holland, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Vista Springs Assisted Living Center.
Sophia retired after 23 years as the Secretary in the Counseling and Placement Center at Hope College. Her joys were sailing with her husband and cooking for her family. She was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church.
Sophia is survived by her husband of 70 years, George "Jim" Hamberg; children, Dr. Steven J. (Angeline) Hamberg of Holland, Jerry A. (Donna) Hamberg of Holland, Thomas S. (Donna) Hamberg of Fort Wayne, IN, Susan K. Hamberg of Holland; grandsons, Matthew (Nicole) Hamberg, Michael J. (Keri) Hamberg, Jeff Hamberg, Greg Hamberg, Christopher (Tabatha)Van Vuren, Austin Pierson; great grandchildren, Sawyer Hamberg, Hayden Hamberg, Alex Hamberg, Charlotte Hamberg, Alexandria Hamberg, Connor Van Vuren; siblings, Cornelia Dokter of Holland, Marie (Don) De Vries of Holland, John (Louise) Geenen of Florida; sister-in-law, Ann Geenen of Holland.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:00-2:30pm Saturday, February 15 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland, with funeral services following at 3:00pm. Rev. Matthew Stob will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools. The Hamberg family would like to thank the staff at Vista Springs for the loving care their mom received over the past two years. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020