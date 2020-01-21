|
|
Stanley J. Kleis, age 91, of Holland, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Kleis, a great granddaughter, Emma De Ruiter and a brother, Gerald Kleis.
Stan was a lifelong member of Pillar Church where he was active in many areas of church life. He retired from Donnelly Corporation following 29 years as a Silver Chemist and 10 years as a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth; children, Sheryl and Robert De Ruiter of Holland, Jane and Bill Mc Carty of Holland, Steven and Pat Kleis of Zeeland, Bob and Deb Kleis of Zeeland; 7 grandchildren, Becky and Mark Brinks, Ross and Jamie De Ruiter, Jessica Mc Carty-Stob, Stephanie Mc Carty, Christine and Andy Teichman, Laura and Scott Kass, Rachel Jordan; 8 great grandchildren, Ethan, Isaac, Levi, Noah, Alaina, Jaydyn, Isabella, Leah, Logan and Ezekiel; siblings, Kenneth and Margaret Kleis of Holland, Roger and Marge Kleis of Holland, Charlotte and Dale Van Haitsma of Zeeland; in-laws, Jerry and Jan Meyaard of Zeeland, Ruth Meyaard of Zeeland; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Pillar Church, 57 E. 10th St. Holland with Rev. Jon Brown officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Pillar Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 21, 2020