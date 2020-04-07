|
Stanley Roelofs, age 78 of Drenthe, faithful servant of the Lord, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alysce; his children: Beth and Scott Roede, Amy and Brent Dreyer and Mike and Betsi Roelofs; 8 grandchildren: Austin Roede, Tyler Roede, Chase Dreyer, Brody Dreyer, Tori Dreyer, Nate Roelofs, Beka Roelofs and Jonah Roelofs; siblings: Gary and Joyce Roelofs and Ruth and Steve Borgman; sisters-in-law: Judy Timmer and Carol and Gary Van Farowe.
Stan was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder and Cadet Leader. He served his country in the Army National Guard. Stan was employed at Herman Miller for 38 years and Zeeland Lumber for several years, he also volunteered at Bibles for Mexico.
Private services will be held, a public memorial service will be held at a later date . Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Bibles for Mexico Thrift Store (Lincoln Avenue location) or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020