Stella Pauline Grote went home to be with our Lord on Friday, March 27th 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Stella Koppold. She leaves behind her husband of 39 years John Grote and sister Shirley Lancaster, children and spouses Kristina and Christopher Moore,Kate and Andy Baker and grandchildren Samantha, MacKenzie, and Audrey. The only thing she wanted was her family to put Jesus first in all things. "In Christ alone my hope is found." Private services will be held at Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020