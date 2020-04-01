Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Grote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Grote

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Grote Obituary
Stella Pauline Grote went home to be with our Lord on Friday, March 27th 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Stella Koppold. She leaves behind her husband of 39 years John Grote and sister Shirley Lancaster, children and spouses Kristina and Christopher Moore,Kate and Andy Baker and grandchildren Samantha, MacKenzie, and Audrey. The only thing she wanted was her family to put Jesus first in all things. "In Christ alone my hope is found." Private services will be held at Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -