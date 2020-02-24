|
Stephanie M. Gonzales, age 31 of Holland Michigan passed away Monday February 17, 2020.
Stephanie was born on October 15, 1988 in Holland, Michigan to Fred Sr. & Deanna Gonzales.
Stephanie was a free spirit who loved music, art and making crafts. She incorporated each of those things in her daily life. Most of all she enjoyed doing these things with her children, whom meant the entire world to her. She was always looking for something fun and exciting to do with her kids. She was an amazing mom! She had such a big heart and it showed with the amount of lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her sister Alicia Derene, Grandfather Elray "Duke" Gilliam, Grandmother Irene Gilliam, Grandfather Frank Gronzales Sr, Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
She is survived by her cherished children Olivia, Audrey & Elliott Mohr of Holland, MI; Parents Fred Sr. & Deanna Gonzales of Harlingen, TX; Grandmother Ofelia Gonzales of Harlingen, TX; Sister Kacy(Matthew) Collins of Holland, MI; Brother Fred Gonzales Jr of Sheffield, VT; Nieces Isabella, Chloe, Ophellia, Fiona & Harper; Nephews Ethan & Stellan; Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; Special friend Allen Bosma.
Service will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm followed by fellowship & celebration of life at Pine Trail Camp Chapel 3525 Dugout Rd Saugatuck, MI 49453.
The family would like to thank May Moms for their constant love & support over the years for Stephanie! She absolutely loved and treasured all of you!
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2020