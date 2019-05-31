|
|
Stephen J. Kolean age 77, of Zeeland, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Chad Kolean.
Steve was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church and worked for Holland BPW for 37 years retiring as the Water and Waste Water Supervisor. He also was a volunteer firefighter for the City of Holland for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marsha; children, James and Tracy Kolean of Oxford, MI, Krista and Michael Arendsen of Zeeland; 7 grandchildren, Kayla Kolean, Ryan Kolean, Jesse Kolean, Nicholas Kolean, Evan and Lia Arendsen, Daniel and Kelly Arendsen, Izaac Arendsen; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy and Michael Sigman of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law, Maria Elenbaas of Claremont, CA.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland with Rev. Michael Ploeger officiating. Burial will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to City on a Hill Ministries or Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 31, 2019