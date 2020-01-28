Home

Stephen Lin Klein


1956 - 2020
Stephen Lin Klein Obituary
Stephen Lin Klein 63 of Pullman, MI died Thursday January 23, 2020. He was born March 26, 1956 to Alvin and Barbara Klein of Hamilton, MI. Stephen graduated from Hamilton High School. Steve got certified for the C&O Railroad and worked from May 1975-1985. He drove semi truck over the road from 1985-2006. He also spent many years working and spending time at the South Haven Airport with Robertson Crop Dusting. He enjoyed his trains, planes, race cars, fishing, camping, hunting, and loved sharing his passion for it with his family. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Klein. He is survived by his wife Gayle Klein of Pullman, MI, his son Erick Klein, and daughters Rachel Tovar and Stephanie Soto. He has 8 grandchildren. Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Holland, MI on Saturday February 1st. Pre service fellowship at 10:30am with Memorial Service at 12pm. Followed by a lunch memorial at the American Legion 248 Mason St. Saugatuck, MI at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Holland, MI.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020
