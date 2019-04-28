|
Steve M. Dykstra of Holland, age 57, passed away on Thursday, April 25th after a battle with ALS. He was a faithful member of Pillar Church, where he both worked and worshiped, and was a beloved member of the congregation. Prior to working at Pillar, Steve worked at Van Hill Furniture for over twenty years. In his free time, Steve enjoyed time with family, serving and helping others, biking, hiking, racquetball, camping, and playing good practical jokes.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathy, his children, Leah and Mike Sudborough and Lucas and Shannon Dykstra, parents Terry and Evelyn Dykstra, siblings Jeff Dykstra and Kristy de Best, in-laws Kerri and Al Nykamp, Konie and Keith Walters, and Kimberly Klaasen, nieces and nephews Heather de Best, Heidi de Best, Bethany and Joshua Franken, Erin and Brandon Van Groningen, Troy Nykamp, Anna and Nick Rillema, Rachel and Randy Palmbos, Julie and Robert Dykstra, and seven great-nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 29th from 4-7 p.m. at Langeland- Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Funeral services will be held 10am Tuesday, April 30th at Ridgepoint Community Church, 340 104th Ave. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Susan Mast ALS Foundation, Pillar Church Building Fund and Holland Christian Schools. To leave a condolence and for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019