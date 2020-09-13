A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held for Steve Nyland Saturday, September 19, 10:30 AM at Christ Memorial Church 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland MI. COVID 19 protocol will be observed.

Steven Ed Nyland age 69, of Holland, died unexpectedly at Holland Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

As an active member of Christ Memorial Church Steve served on the Diaconal Board, Governing Consistory, and most recently the Security Team. He also served as a lead usher, helped organize and facilitate an early morning men's group called Men Working and was instrumental in the planning and building of an on campus maintenance facility. As a long-standing member (1996) of the Holland Rotary Club he served on several committees, the most currant being the planning of the 100th year anniversary celebration event. Steve was also serving on the board as Sergeant of Arms. He retired from Holland Hitch Company following 31 years of employment holding the position of Materials Manager. He then worked as Project Manager for DeYoung Builders for 6 years after which he volunteered his time as Facilities Manager for Christ Memorial Church for 4 years leaving that responsibility so he and Barb could enjoy the next 11 winters in Hobe Sound FL.

Steve deeply and unconditionally loved his family and cherished the relationships he had with many friends. He enjoyed boating, cars that "growl", particularly of the muscle class, motorcycles, working in his yard, and especially spending time with grandkids. Steve loved living in Holland all his life often referring to the greater Holland area as "paradise" and had a profound impact in the community.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Nyland in 2012.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara; sons, Kort and Elizabeth Nyland (Benjamin and Madelyn) of Holland; Jim and Ruth Hooker (Kacee) of Virginia; mother, Betty Nyland of Holland; brothers, Tom and Cyndi Nyland of Holland, Jeff and Holly Nyland of Colorado; in-laws, Karen and Fred Bables of Holland, Maggie Daniels-Wiles and Rick Wiles of Petoskey, Laurie and Michael Spencer of New York, Rob and Kerry Daniels of Hudsonville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland, MI 49423 or Rotary Foundation- Rotary Club of Holland, P.O. Box 2278, Holland MI 49422. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and Christ Memorial Church.

