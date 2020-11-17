Scottsdale, Arizona – Former Herman Miller Executive Vice President Steve Snoey died on October 31, at age 89, after a long and determined fight with Parkinson disease.

Steve Snoey was born March 22, 1931, in Gravenmoer, Netherlands. He earned a degree in Accounting and served as a company commander in the Royal Dutch army following WWII. In 1955, he married Cornelia and seven days later, they left the Netherlands for the United States in what would be the first of many shared adventures.

Snoey first joined Herman Miller in 1954 as an accountant in the finance division. At the time, Herman Miller had fewer than 300 employees and annual revenues ~ $3 million. His arrival would coincide with a period of extraordinary innovation and creativity, setting the foundation for the success and growth of today's Herman Miller. At the time of his retirement, he had been Executive VP for International for over a decade; a time that saw the expansion of Herman Miller into a truly global company.

After settling in Holland, Michigan, Snoey and a number of like-minded immigrants, affectionately known as the "Dutch mafia" became active politically. The Citizens for Educational Freedom (CEF) was created to advocate for the sustainability and independence of parochial schools in Michigan. The National Association for Christian Political Action (precursor to the 'Center for Public Justice') sought to connect Christianity with issues of social justice, civic responsibility and environmental stewardship. His civic-minded approach was also expressed locally. As president of the Park Township planning commission, Mr. Snoey ushered in the creation of dedicated bicycle lanes as well as a ban on roadside billboards. Throughout his life, Snoey was a staunch supporter of environmental protections through his advocacy and philanthropy.

After leaving Herman Miller, Steve and Connie engaged in what many would describe as an 'active', if somewhat peripatetic, retirement. There were years spent as a gentleman rancher in Virginia, alfalfa farmer and cattle breeder in Georgia, sailor of coastal Maine and finally, as a more traditional "retiree" in Northern Arizona. Along the way, they moved 7 times, built 5 houses, resided in 4 different countries, traveled the world and, in general, enjoyed the adventures and challenges of a "self-examined" life.

He was a complex man, who was comfortable in a corporate boardroom, but also sought out peace in nature. He could often be found walking the woods of the Allegan State Forest, sailing on Lake Macatawa, or still -fishing on Platte Lake in Benzie County.

Steve will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues as a person of rare intellect and perceptiveness. His good humor and wide -ranging interests took him down many varied paths, always making friends along the way. And yet, our firmest memory will be his absolute love and devotion for his wife Connie, his fearless and faithful partner from the beginning.

He was preceded in death by Connie, in 2016. He is survived by his four children, Owen Snoey, Eric Snoey, Karen Harrison and Alison Blickley and nine grandchildren.

